€16,500 granted for three Gaeltacht groups in Donegal

€16,500 has been allocated for three Donegal Gaeltacht groups.

Cumann Ceiltigh Ghaoth Dobhair has been awarded €8,250 towards a new lawnmower for Gaoth Dobhair Celtic FC.

While Banna Ceoil Druma Mór in Rann na Feirste will receive €5,840 which will assist the band with the purchase of musical equipment and uniforms.

€2,430 in funding will help with surface works and improvements to the walkway on the Ballyconnell Estate in Falcarragh.

In welcoming the announcement, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says:

“In all three areas, the local groups contribute significantly to the language, culture and heritage of their communities and I am delighted I have been able to assist them. All three groups have also provided their own funding towards these projects.”