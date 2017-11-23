Donegal’s new U20 manager will be Gary McDaid

Gary McDaid is set to be confirmed as the new Donegal u20 manager.

The Donegal GAA selection committee will put forward Daid’s name at next Monday night’s County Committee meeting.

Interviews with the candidates were held on Wednesday.

Eamon McGee, Francie Friel and Brian Roper will make up McDaid’s backroom team.

Donegal’s minor manager from the last two years, Shaun Paul Barrett was among the other candidates.

It will be a first county management job for McDaid.

He was previously on the backroom team of Rory Gallagher’s management in 2015 and led his club Glenswilly to three senior championship titles.