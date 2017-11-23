Disappointment after no commitment to develop three major routes in Donegal

Concerns have been raised over the future development of three major routes in Donegal.

Following presentations made by TEN-T in relation to the development of the Letterkenny to Manor route, Manor to Lifford route and the Ballybofey to Stranorlar bypass, it has been revealed that the tendering process is not scheduled to take place until 2020.

Councillor Patrick McGowan, who called for the presentation says no clear commitment on the future of the projects or funding availability was given by the Trans-European Transport Network.

He says there are fears Donegal will be overlooked when it comes to the allocation of funding: