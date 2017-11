The Mica issue has been raisd in the Dail again this afternoon, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicating the report of the Expert Panel will be discussed at cabinet before the end of the year.

The issue was raised by Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue, who stressed the need for progress on a redress scheme.

Deputy Mc Conalogue was anxious to know if the cabinet has been briefed on the report’s findings……..