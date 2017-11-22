Picture Special: Bank Of Ireland host Donegal Women in Business Event

Bank of Ireland Donegal hosted a highly successful ‘Women in Business Lunch’ this week in the idyllic surroundings of Castle Grove Country Hotel just outside Letterkenny.

Guest speakers included:

Deirdre McGlone: President Donegal Women in Business Network.

Nikki Bradley: Motivational/Mental Health Speaker.

Mary Coughlan: Former Politician



Joann Hosey Regional Director Bank Of Ireland Connaught & Ulster



The theme of the lunch was ‘Scaling Your Business’ and was part of National Enterprise Week which is running from now until November 24th.