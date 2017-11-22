Local Groups invited to become involved in “Community Health Hubs”

A cross border initiative has been launched to establish a number of cross border “Community Health and Well Being Hubs” in Donegal, Cavan / Monaghan, Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Armagh, and Scotland.

A tender has been issued inviting community groups and other organisations to bid for funding to establish eight hubs in total.

The EU backed project is beng coordinated by CAWT, which says it will help communities become more active in improving their own health and well-being.

Ann Mc Ateer is a Health Promotion Manager with the HSE in Donegal……….

Official call for applications –

Utilising European Union INTERREG VA grant funding secured by the Co-operation and Working Together (CAWT) Partnership, the ‘CoH Sync’ (Community Health Sync) Project wishes, via a public procurement / tender process, to establish 8 Community Health and Well-being Hubs. As part of the project, a tender has been issued for the development of these Hubs in 8 geographical areas to deliver early intervention and prevention of ill health initiatives.

These locally-based Hubs will support people in improving their health and well-being, particularly around the areas of physical activity, nutrition, smoking cessation, alcohol misuse and mental health.

Once established, the Health and Well-being Hubs will optimise the potential of communities to become more active in improving their own health and well-being and will adopt a community development approach using existing resources within the community. The Hubs will also develop novel approaches to health behaviour change particularly for deprived populations, thereby reducing health inequalities.

The ‘CoH Sync’ project partners are the HSE, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, the Western Health and Social Care Trust, the Public Health Agency (NI), the Health and Social Care Board and NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

The locations of the 2 Hubs in the Western Health and Social Care Trust area are Londonderry-Derry / Strabane, and Enniskillen / West Fermanagh.

Other Hub locations include: Letterkenny / North Donegal; Ballyshannon / South Donegal; Co. Cavan / Co. Monaghan; Armagh / Dungannon; Dumfries, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland and Stranraer, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland.

This Tender is being managed by HBS Procurement (a division of the HSE) and the tender notice is now available at www.etenders.gov.ie

The closing date for receipt of tender applications is 21st December 2017 at 3pm.

Link to the Tender Notice: https://irl.eu-supply.com/app/ rfq/publicpurchase_frameset.as p?PID=119470&B=ETENDERS_SIMPLE &PS=1&PP=ctm/Supplier/PublicTe nders