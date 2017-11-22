Husband and wife to be inducted to Finn Valley Hall of Fame

The 2017 recipients of the Finn Valley AC Hall of Fame will be husband and wife pair Bridgeen and Patsy Doherty.

They will be inducted into the prestigious list at a dinner function in the Finn Valley Centre on December 2nd.

Both have a lifelong association with the club as athletes, committee and in a very positive support role continually since those early days in the 70s.

Bridgeen, nee Houston from Ard Mc Carron, along with her sister Susan was involved from day one and has acted in every capacity within the club structure.

Patsy is a former Donegal senior x country champion, was a member of numerous winning Donegal and Ulster teams and a member of a winning national winning team in the marathon plus on a historic national winning Intermediate Finn Valley championship team.

Previous Hall Of Fame recipients have included Kay Byrne, Peader Mc Granaghan, Patsy Mc Ginley, Patsy Mc Gonagle, Mark Connolly, Pat Hegarty, Catriona Devine, Neil Martin and late John Carlin .

Tickets still available for the December 2nd event which is additionally an end of year get together to which members and parents are invited .