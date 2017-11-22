Government inaction on Mica Report recommendations criticised

A Donegal County Councillor has reiterated his call on the Government to implement the eight technical recommendations of the Report of the Expert Panel on Concrete Blocks in counties Donegal and Mayo.

The report was published almost six months ago and had been delayed a year prior to that.

One of its recommendations is to initiate a redress scheme for those affected.

Cllr. Albert Doherty Government inaction is entirely unfair for impacted homeowners and it needs to be addressed once and for all: