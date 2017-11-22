€50,000 sanctioned for Gweebarra football club

Over €50,000 in funding is being made available for a Gaelic football pitch development in West Donegal.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has sanctioned €50,050 to help finance a €70,000 spend on fencing and access to the new Na Rossa pitch in Gweebarra.

Minister McHugh says he visited the pitch earlier this year to see for himself the “incredible” work already undertaken by Forbairt Pobal Gleann Gaoth Beara and he congratulates all those involved in Gweebarra for their commitment and dedication to this fine facility.

He says; “People in the area were very patient during the €70 million Government redevelopment of the N56 and whilst that work was ongoing to remove the infamous Gweebarra bends this determined local group got to work on their visionary pitch development.”