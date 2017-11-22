Derry IT firm to create 69 new jobs

Derry based technology firm MetaCompliance has announced a three year expansion plan, with 69 new jobs being created.

The company develops software and creative content for the cyber security sector and is aiming to triple its turnover by capitalising on the demand for cloud based cyber security products.

MetaCompliance is one of Northern Ireland’s most innovative technology companies with a long standing commitment to the North West. That’s according to Jeremy Fitch of Invest NI, who says the agency has offered £652,000 towards the creation of the new jobs.

He says the new investment will support its global ambitions and create valuable employment opportunities in the Derry and Strabane District Council area.

Robert O’Brien is Chief Executive of MetaCompliance. He says the company is implementing ambitious plans to double the workforce and triple turnover.

The recruitment drive will see MetaCompliance’s workforce reach 102 by 2019.

29 of the new posts are already in place, and the company will be holding a recruitment day in Derry6’s City Hotel, on Friday week next, December 1st.