Dail hears fodder shortage in Donegal needs urgent action by Government

In an address to Minister Michael Creed in the Dail last evening, Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the fodder shortage in Donegal is a very severe situation that needs urgent action by Government.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson said Minister Michael Creed’s approach and response to the emergencies facing the farming community is poor.

He also raised the issue of farmers in Donegal who are waiting 3 months for funding to address damage and losses incurred in Augusts floods.

During his exchange with the Agriculture Minister, Deputy McConalogue along with party colleagues, called for immediate action: