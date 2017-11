Connor Coyle was victorious once again in Florida last night as the Derry middleweight improved his professional record.

Coyle had an unanimous win over Calvin Metcalfe at the local Coliseum venue on the Premier Boxing Champions card.

It was a first eight rounder for Coyle who has now taken his seventh win in seven pro fights.

The 27 year old, who was a bronze medal winner at the 2014 Commonwealth Games was due to meet Quinton Willis but he pulled out of the fight after allegedly googling Coyle.