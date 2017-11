The Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Committee has expressed disappointment after no members of the Letterkenny Municipal District turned up for a meeting in Dillon’s Hotel last night.

All ten members were invited. Two of them, Councillors Michael mc Bride and John O’Donnell sent apologies, and Cathedral Quarter Co-ordinator Donnan Harvey says he understands a number were at a HSE meeting in Galway.

He’s hoping to reschedule the meeting, saying it’s an important issue…………..