An inquest opens into the Buncrana Pier Tragedy this morning – which killed five members of a family from Derry.

Sean McGrotty – his two sons, Mark and Evan – his partner’s mother Ruth Daniels and her daughter, Jodie Lee died in March last year.

Their car slid from the slipway into Lough Swilly.

Sean’s baby daughter – Rioghnach-Ann was the only survivor.

His partner, Louise James has shared this message through Parish Priest, Father Paddy O’Kane: