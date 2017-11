A Donegal County Councillor is warning over a possible downturn in trade in the run up to Christmas if commercial rates are increased.

Fine Gael Whip Cllr Barry O’Neill was speaking after local representatives failed to reach an agreement on Budget 2018 last night.

Cllr O’Neill says with much uncertainty surrounding Brexit, now is not the time to increase commercial rates.

He says small businesses in particular will simply not be able to cope: