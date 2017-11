People in the Finn Valley area are being encouraged to attend the launch of the new community text alert scheme.

The launch takes place tomorrow evening in the Finn Valley Centre at 8pm with guest speakers on the night including Supt Michael Finan and Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace Crime prevention Officer.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says it’s important for the community to attend the meeting to see first-hand how system works and how successful it has been in the area: