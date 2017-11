Slaughtneil have been hit with another injury blow ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Final with Cavan Gaels.

Meehaul McGrath and Cormac O’Doherty have been ruled out of the tie at the Athletics Grounds in Armagh.

O’Doherty has pulled a hamstring while McGrath has a fractured jaw, an injury he sustained in the semi final win over Kilcar.

The Robert Emmetts club are already missing the services of Paul Bradley due to a back injury.