The HSE says the SAOLTA group has applied for funding to have extra beds opened at Letterkenny University Hospital under a special winter initiative, but would give no commitment on providing money to enable them to open up the closed Short Stay Ward at the hospital.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle says he is disappointed with the response he received today at the Regional Health Forum meeting in Galway in relation to the issue.

He says it’s not being treated with the urgency it deserves…….