Donegal County Council has proposed to increase funding support for both the Foyle and Swilly ferry service.

An additional €175,000 is being made available as part of budget 2018, bringing the total amount to €225,000.

The local authority say that this will remove the uncertainty in relation to the availability of the services.

Cllr. Martin Farren says if the budget is passed, the funding injection will be of huge relief to the communities in question: