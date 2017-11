The future of the Railway Cup competition is up for debate again.

Connacht have refused to field a team in this year’s competition, sparking fears that the December tournament – which in recent years has been re-branded as the Inter-Provincial series – will not take place.

Pete McGrath was the last winning manager of the competition – with Ulster beating Connacht in last year’s final.

But he said he hasn’t heard anything about this year’s competition as of yet.