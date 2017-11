The World Youth Boxing Championships came to a disappointing end today for Donegal’s Labhaoise Clarke.

The Carndonagh featherweight suffered a hand injury in her last sixteen bout with Mongolia’s Namun Monkhor.

In a social media post, Labhaoise said she suffered the hand injury in the second round which brought an end to the fight.

She had been ahead having won the first round.

The nine time Irish Champion has vowed to come back stronger than ever.