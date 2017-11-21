Finesse Excel at National Indoor Arena

Finesse Gymnastics Club competed at the GymSTART Challenge on Sunday 19th November in the new National indoor arena based at the National Sports Campus Dublin. This state-of-the-art facility comprises of a National Indoor Athletics Training Centre, National Gymnastics Training Centre and a National Indoor Training Centre which can cater for 20 different sports. The gymnastics arena the first of its kind in Ireland has an interior space – some 18,000m2

This event is now into its third year but for the first time the gymnasts will be competing at the new National Indoor Arena, the new home of Gymnastics Ireland.

The GymSTART programme contains 10 progressive levels of gymnastics skills ranging from level one where the gymnast performs basic skills such as a straddle or pike sit, up to level 10 where they will have to execute advanced skills like an unsupported back flip.

Gymnastics Ireland introduced this competition to give gymnasts an opportunity to execute gymnastics floor skills appropriate to their ability levels. The GymSTART challenge is a progressive, inclusive, award scheme for young gymnasts which also include coaching courses and workshops for gymnasts that wish to stay in the sport after they have finished competing.

This year’s event saw just under 800 gymnasts attending the competition which has tripled in size since it began and just goes to show how popular gymnastics has become in Ireland.

Each gymnast had to perform a routine encompassing seven out of ten perfect elements in order to be awarded a medal, and all 23 gymnasts from the club brought home an amazing 3 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Level 8, 4 Level 7, 6 Level 6, 2 Level 5 & 3 Level 4 GymSTART medals.

Finesse’s participating gymnasts certainly did themselves, their parents and their club really proud. All the weeks of intensive training & hard work showed what the gymnasts can achieve.

Finesse gymnasts: REELAN MCHUGH,JESSICA BOYLE,YEVIS BELLA GALLAGHER,DORIS MARIA GALLAGHER,ELLA CARR,SARAH HEALY,SUSIE LAVENDER, SINEAD BYRNE,AOIFE HASLETTE,OLIVIA PLUMB,SEQUOYA MCGETTIGAN,LUCY BOYLE,NEASA COYLE,AMY RUSSELL,NICOLA CANNING,ELLA MCBRIDE,RUBY MCBRIDE,ELLA PHILLIPS,KAITLIN MCDAID, EMER QUINN,MIA MCGARVEY,RHIANNA FRIEL,ORLAGH FRIEL.

Finesse G.C. Coaches LINDA BENNETT, ELLIE KING, AMBER BEECROFT and SHEILA MCBRIDE.