Donegal Deputy hits out as farmers still waiting on flood compensation

The Government has been lambasted for its failure to extend a compensation scheme to all farmers affected by August’s unprecedented flooding in Inishowen.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has also questioned the authority for the length of time it is taking for payments to be made.

Minister Michael Creed announced a compensation scheme for farmers following the flooding however, 3 months on and not one payment has yet been made.

The Fianna Fáil Agriculture Spokesperson says the floods that hit the Peninsula during the summer left many farms extensively damaged with land submerged, and the subsequent wet weather has meant many of these farms are still waterlogged.

The Department of Agriculture began a compensation scheme following the devastating event with the closing date for applications Spetember, however, Deputy McConalogue claims not one payment has yet been made.

He says this is an extremely serious situation given the scale of the devastation caused.

Deputy McConalogue is now calling for the terms and conditions of the current scheme to be amended to ensure some form of support is made available to the affected farmers.