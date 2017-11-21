Donegal County Council Budget meeting adjourned until December

Donegal County Councillors have been unable to reach an agreement on the council’s 2018 budget.

After almost 6 hours of adjournments and private deliberations at yesterday’s meeting, it was agreed last night that the meeting be adjourned until December 1st.

All Councillors from across the party divide voted against an increase of 5% in commercial rates.

Speaking after the final adjournment last night, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says Sinn Fein has put forward a proposal and hopes other Cllrs will consider it in the coming days:

Sinn Fein proposal for Budget 2018:

Propose to increase the small business grant scheme in line with each percentage point increase in the global rate increase to a maximum of €500.

On a practical level the impact of this proposal would mean 78% of businesses would see a decrease in their rate bill, 12% of businesses would pay less than their charged rates bill for 2018 and only 10% would see a practical increase.

The cost to this scheme is €250,000.

Working examples