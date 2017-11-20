Man pleads not guilty to murder of Strabane man in Dublin

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 35-year-old Strabane man at a pub near Croke Park in Dublin.

Michael Barr, a father of five from Co. Tyrone, was shot seven times when two masked gunmen burst into the pub in April 2016.

Opening his case before the non-jury court today, prosecuting barrister Dominic McGinn said Michael Barr started his shift at the Sunset House pub on Summerhill parade just before 5.30 on the evening of Apr 25th last year.

Three hours later, he said two armed men wearing masks and boiler suits burst into the pub and shot him five times in the head.

A post-mortem established he’d also been shot in the shoulder and leg.

Loaded guns, masks, balaclavas and boiler suits were found in the suspected getaway car a short time later. The court heard it had been set on fire but Gardaí were able to distinguish it before the car was destroyed.

Mr. McGinn said the accused tried to board a flight to Bangkok the following day but had to wait 24 hours because his passport had expired.

He was arrested in Dublin one month later.

It is the prosecution’s case that Eamon Cumberton was inextricably linked to the items found in the car, which were inextricably linked to the shooting.

The 30-year-old denies the charge.