Major refurbishment gets go-ahead at Milford Garda Station

Milford Garda Station has been given the go-ahead for a major refurbishment.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has announced today that works at the station are due to begin before the end of the year.

Works will include additional space by extending and re-designing the existing station to include conference rooms, incident rooms, additional storage and an upgrade of the public office as well as extensive refurbishment of the cells.

The announcement follows discussions with Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works Kevin Boxer Moran.

Minister McHugh says “The Office of Public Works are completing the tendering process at the moment. The works are badly needed and I am delighted to have helped secure this progress.”