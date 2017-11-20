Inishowen flood relief campaigner honoured with Person of the Year Award

Inishowen flood relief campaigner Declan Houton, organiser of the ‘Homes for Donegal’ fundraising campaign, has claimed the prestigious Person of the Year Award at the Golden Bridges Awards Luncheon in Boston this week.

The Awards were part of the Golden Bridges Conference, the climax of the joint Derry/Strabane Donegal trade mission to Boston and seek to honour those forging transatlantic partnerships between Ireland and the US.

Speaking at the event at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, says he was “particularly pleased for the local winners among the honourees who have carried out tireless work to improve the lives of people on both sides of the Atlantic and maintain the close ties between our regions.”

Among the winners was also John Peto from the Nerve Centre who received the Education award for his Fab Foundation project and Vice President of Campsie based Bemis Company Inc, Marty Scaminaci who received the award for Commerce.