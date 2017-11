A Donegal man has spoken of his distress at becoming homeless.

‘John’ lost his home in Falcarragh last Friday as its owners plans to renovate the property.

He was told that emergency homeless accommodation in the county was full and has since been staying in a B&B.

He also says that the landlords that he has approached do not accept the H.A.P. payment.

John, who suffers from Physical and Mental health issues, spoke earlier on the Nine Til Noon show and told how he his situation unfolded: