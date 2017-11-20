Doherty rules himself out of SF leadership contest

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has ruled himself out of the process to replace Gerry Adams as Sinn Fein leader next year.

Mary Lou McDonald looks set to become the next party president after a number of other contenders ruled themselves out of the race, including Stormont Leader Michelle O’Neill.

Gerry Adams announced his intention to step down after 34 years as Sinn Féin leader at the weekend.

Mary Lou McDonald now looks like the clear favourite to replace him, but Pearse Doherty says she might not go unchallenged.

He says whatever happens, it will not be a coronation………….