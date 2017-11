Councillors have voted overwhelmingly against applying a 5% increase in commercial rates as part of the Councils budget for 2018.

Fianna Fáil members have proposed selling off social housing in its place to generate income.

The party has submitted a total of 30 queries in relation to next years budget.

Party Whip Cllr. Ciaran Brogan says he knows of no other local authority proposing such a move and to increase the rate would send a negative message to businesses: