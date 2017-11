Police are investigating what they have called a hate crime after it’s reported that a WWI memorial was damaged in The Fountain area of Derry yesterday.

The report was received just before midday that the piece of artwork had been destroyed, it’s believed some time during Friday night.

PSNI are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area on Friday night or who may have information to contact police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101.