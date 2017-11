Police in Strabane have urged homeowners to be vigilant against home-heating oil theft during the winter period.

The warnings come after PSNI recieved a report of a number of males acting suspiciously in Sion Mills overnight, while oil was stolen from the tank of an elderly woman in the Castlederg area yesterday.

Police have appealed to the public to take any extra measures available to protect themselves from this type of crime and to report any suspicious activity to them.