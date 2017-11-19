LYIT Basketball Head-Coach Niall McDermott after loss to Portlaoise Panthers

LYIT lost out by 6 points to the Portlaoise Panthers in the National League Division one today, 88 v 82 was the final score at Bishop’s Field in Derry.

It was a game that LYIT started very well, scoring 30 points in the opening quarter, 24 of those coming from beyond the arc. 30 v 16 was the score at the buzzer.

The second quarter saw a change of momentum, Portlaoise took control and were a point ahead at half time, 46 v 45.

The game was tight in the second half, but the final quarter saw momentum switch a few times. Portlaoise were able to hold on for the victory at the end, LYIT had brought it back to a 2 point game with 1.44 left, but the away side scored 4 more points to leave the final score 88 v 82.

LYIT Head-Coach Niall McDermott joined PJ Lynch on Highland Radio Sunday Sport to discuss today’s loss, and look ahead to his side’s remaining games…