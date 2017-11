The CLG Dhún an nGall County Banquet 2017 took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny last night.

Among the award winners were Donegal League and Championship double winners Kilcar players Patrick McBrearty, who was Donegal Player of the Year, and Mark McHugh, who received the Séamus McGéidigh award for Player of the Championship.

Tom Comack spoke to Patrick McBrearty at the banquet…

Mark McHugh also spoke to Tom Comack after receiving his award for Player of the Championship…