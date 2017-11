Gaoth Dobhair retained their Donegal U21A Football Championship title with a 3-11 to 3-5 victory over Naomh Conaill today.

Cian Mulligan starred at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny with a first half hat trick while Michael Carroll, and Daire O’Baoill put in big performances.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Manager Tom Beag Gillespie but first Gaoth Dobhair Captain Niall Friel…

Martin McHugh was on commentary for Highland Sunday Sport and gave his analysis of the match to Oisin Kelly…