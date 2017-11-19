Donegal Junior League Fixtures – 19th November

Donegal Junior League Fixtures
Sunday 19th November 2017
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 2 v 3 Milford United
Donegal Town 1 v 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 1 Glenea United
Kildrum Tigers 3 v 2 Cappry Rovers
Lagan Harps 2 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore Celtic 5 v 3 Raphoe Town
St. Catherines 5 v 3 Lifford Celtic
Convoy Arsenal 1 v 2 Erne Wanderers
Dunkineely Celtic 0 v 1 Bonagee United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 0 v 3 Drumkeen United
Deele Harps 1 v 3 Letterbarrow Celtic
Gweedore United 0 v 2 Whitestrand United
Copany Rovers 2 v 4 Curragh Athletic
Eany Celtic 2 v 4 Cranford United