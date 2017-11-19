Donegal Junior League Fixtures – 19th November

Donegal Junior League Fixtures

 

Sunday 19th November 2017          

 

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic                                    2          v          3          Milford United

Donegal Town                         1          v          1          Kilmacrennan Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic                   1          v          1          Glenea United

Kildrum Tigers                                    3          v          2          Cappry Rovers

Lagan Harps                            2          v          2          Drumoghill F.C.

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore Celtic                     5          v          3          Raphoe Town

St. Catherines                          5          v          3          Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal                       1          v          2          Erne Wanderers

Dunkineely Celtic                    0          v          1          Bonagee United

 

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.                    0          v          3          Drumkeen United

Deele Harps                            1          v          3          Letterbarrow Celtic

Gweedore United                    0          v          2          Whitestrand United

Copany Rovers                        2          v          4          Curragh Athletic

Eany Celtic                              2          v          4          Cranford United

