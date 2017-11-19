Calls for Council to improve linkages in Letterkenny

A Donegal County Councillor has called on the local authority to invest in and improve linkages between a number of locations within Letterkenny Town Centre following the development of the new Courthouse.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan put forward a motion at a meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District calling for improvements to be made to lighting and footpaths between An Grianan Theatre/ Regional Cultural Centre and High Road/ Boxing Club to Port Road.

The Council says this location is one of a number of proposed footpath/ lighting locations for prioritisation on a 3 year plan.

Councillor Brogan says it is vital these improvement works are carried out without delay: