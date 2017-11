The Ulster Senior League took the runners up spot at this weekend’s FAI Inter-League Tournament in Galway.

The USL side finished out the competition in Galway with a 3-1 win over Munster at Mervue.

In their earlier games they lost 2-1 to Leinster on Friday and beat Connacht 2-1 on Saturday.

Despite not winner the tournamment, Manager Anthony Gorman told Ulster Senior League PRO Chris McNulty it was a positive weekend…