St. Naul’s crowned Division 3 champions after win over Red Hughs today

St. Nauls Division 3 Champions 2017 – Photo: St. Naul’s Facebook Page

It was a 5 point win for St. Naul’s in the final game of Division 3 today, beating Red Hughs 0-17 v 0-12.

The teams were level at 6 points apiece at the break, but St. Naul’s took control of the second half, outscoring Red Hughs 0-11 v 0-06.

St. Naul’s were already promoted, but will now go up as champions as they finish a single point ahead of Naomh Muire in the league table.

St. Naul’s finish the season as Donegal Junior champions, Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior champions and now League champions.

