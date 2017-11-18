Reaction from Ulster Senior League’s win over Connacht FA

in action from the Football Association of Ireland Intermediate Inter League Cup 2017 game at Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway on Saturday. Photo:-Mike Shaughnessy 18/11/2017

Ulster Senior League won their first game of this year’s FAI Intermediate Inter-League Tournament against Connacht FA with a 2-1 scoreline.

Tony McNamee and Pajo Rafferty were the goalscorers in Ulster’s win, which they needed after losing 2-1 to Leinster in the first game of the tournament last night.

McNamee spoke to Ulster Senior League PRO Chris McNulty after the win…

Chris McNulty also spoke to Connacht manager Gareth Gorman, who faced off against his older brother, USL manager Anthony Gorman today…

