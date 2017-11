Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill face off tomorrow in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship Final.

Gaoth Dobhair were 14 point winners over Ardara in their semi-final, while Naomh Conaill overcame Glenfin with an 8 point margin.

Gaoth Dobhair manager Tom Beag Gillespie spoke to Tom Comack on the Gaeltacht side’s prospects in tomorrow’s final…