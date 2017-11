Ardara had a 17 point win over Naomh Muire in the Donegal Senior Championship Relegation Playoff final replay earlier today.

5-14 v 1-09 was the final score, and it means that Ardara will stay senior, while Naomh Muire will be playing intermediate football next season.

CJ Molloy, who scored 2 goals for Ardara, spoke to Frank Craig after the match…