Brett McGinty of Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry has moved into the final of the Ulster Elite Championships at Welterweight following a win over Nathan Watson of Saint’s Club, Belfast last night.

McGinty commanded both the first and second rounds, and Watson’s corner threw in the towel while he was on his stool after the second round.

The St. Johnston man will now face Aidan Walsh this Friday night at Ulster Hall in Belfast.