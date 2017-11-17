Ulster Senior League lose to Leinster in Intermediate Inter-League opener

Ulster started their Intermediate Inter-League campaign off with a loss to Leinster tonight at Mervue, Galway in a game that finished 2-1.

Goals from Glenn Walsh and Gary Seery left Leinster 2 ahead with 31 minutes gone. A Malachy McDermott came back off the bar with USL trying to get back into the game, but the half finished 2-0 to Leinster.

Mark Moran halved the deficit for USL on 67 minutes, but they were unable to score a second goal to bring them back level.

Ulster will now face Connacht tomorrow while Leinster will face off against Munster.