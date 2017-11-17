Toland, McLaughlin and Barrett named in Irish squad for World Cup qualifier

Donegal trio Tyler Toland, Roma McLaughlin and Amber Barrett have been named in the 21-player Irish WNT Squad to face the Netherlands in a FIFA 2019 World Cup Qualifier.

The Irish team face off against the Dutch on Tuesday, November 28th, with kick-off at 7pm (8pm local time). Ireland go into the game against the current European champions unbeaten in the campaign, following 2-0 away wins over both Northern Ireland and Slovakia.

Republic of Ireland WNT squad to face Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell, (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire Walsh (UCD Waves).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal, on loan at Glasgow City), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Heather Payne (Peamount United), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic).