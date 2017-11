The PSNI have made a number of arrests in the Creggan Heights area of Derry today.

Two men, aged 32 and 40 years have been detained in relation to an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity. They’ve been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

Meanwhile, a 26 year old was arrested in relation to a shooting incident at a house in the Ballymagowan area on Thursday, 5th January.