Rory Kavanagh has been named as the head-coach for the Donegal U16 Buncrana Cup squad for 2018.

The All-Ireland winner was ratified at a meeting of the Country Board on Wednesday night, and is the latest of the 2012 All-Ireland winning squad to be a part of the Donegal set-up. This follows Karl Lacey now being a part of Declan Bonner’s senior management team.

The Donegal U17 Squad will be managed by Buncrana’s Gary Duffy, while the U20 position is yet to be filled.