Over 10,000 properties in Letterkenny now availing of better broadband

Over 10,000 homes and businesses in Letterkenny now have access to a new faster and powerful broadband.

Broadband operator SIRO has announced the rollout of the fibre optic network which they say continues to respond to the demand of residents in Letterkenny.

Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Municipal District Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says the announcement puts Letterkenny on a par with bigger cities across the country.

He says particularly for businesses developments in broadband will aid in the expansion of the town: