Finn Harps face Athlone Town in U15 National League Semi-Final tomorrow

Finn Harps U15s will face a tough test in Athlone Town when they line out for tomorrow’s National League semi-final at Dry Arch Park at 5pm.

Harps came through the quarter-final against Bohemians with a 5-0 win, but manager Kevin McHugh says it was a harsh scoreline on the Dublin side.

McHugh admits to being in the dark about his team’s weekend opponents, “I have not seen any footage of Athlone U15s and know very little about them unfortunately, but from what I have heard they are a top side and have really talented players that have been together for over 2 years and have finished 2nd in arguably the strongest group in the National League, so they will go into the game as favourites and rightly so.

We will be under no illusions of how tough this game will be on Saturday, we will have to take it up another level and improve all over from the Bohs game if we are to make it to the final.