Donegal family forced out of home due to rat infestation

A family have been forced out of their home in Manorcunningham due to a rat infestation.

Mother of two Denise Gibson says that the large rats have entered her council home in Fr. Arnold Terrace.

In a statement Donegal County Council said the most recent inspection by a specialised Pest Control Contractor confirmed that there was no evidence of rodents in the bait boxes in the property in question and that they will continue to monitor the situation.

However, speaking to Highland Radio News, Denise says that it remains a very real problem with it resulting in the family staying in a hotel overnight:

The Council statement in full:

Donegal County Council can confirm that there was an issue in this area with vermin and the Council has carried out substantial works to address this issue and continues to monitor this area on an ongoing basis.

The most recent inspection last week by a specialised Pest Control Contractor confirmed that there was no evidence of rodents in the bait boxes in the property in question (external or attic). The Council will continue to monitor this matter.